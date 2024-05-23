Illinois seeking to return 12 unclaimed Purple Heart medals to proper owners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, the Illinois State Treasurer's office is asking for help to reunite a dozen Purple Heart medals with their rightful owners.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the medals were submitted to their office after being left unclaimed in safe deposit boxes for several years, which can make tracking down the owners difficult.

In addition, the Armed Forces don't keep a comprehensive list of awardees, and while the treasurer's office has the names of the people associated with the safe deposit boxes where the medals were found, they aren't necessarily the ones who were awarded the medals. In some cases the person who owned the medal has since died, and the treasurer's office needs help tracking down their family.

Below you can find a full list of the medals, the banks where they were found, and the names of the medal's owner or the person associated with the safe deposit box:

Robert Cawthon , submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Nov. 1, 1992, from 5/3rd Bank in Oak Park. There is conflicting information where Robert lived. Information suggests the awardee was in the infantry.

, submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Nov. 1, 1992, from 5/3rd Bank in Oak Park. There is conflicting information where Robert lived. Information suggests the awardee was in the infantry. Raymond Wilson , submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Nov. 13, 1995. Raymond lived in Chicago and banked with Chicago Community Bank, which subsequently was sold.

, submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Nov. 13, 1995. Raymond lived in Chicago and banked with Chicago Community Bank, which subsequently was sold. Lawrence M. Burns , submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Nov. 5, 1997. Lawrence lived in Homewood and banked with Advanced Bank in Homewood. Information also suggests a financial relationship with Homewood Federal Savings and Loan. Today, there is information to suggest Mr. Burns chooses to live in a remote area in California.

, submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Nov. 5, 1997. Lawrence lived in Homewood and banked with Advanced Bank in Homewood. Information also suggests a financial relationship with Homewood Federal Savings and Loan. Today, there is information to suggest Mr. Burns chooses to live in a remote area in California. Linda K. Moore , submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Oct. 17, 2001. Linda lived in Peoria and banked with National City Bank in Peoria, which subsequently was sold. Information suggests a relationship with John L. Moore.

, submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Oct. 17, 2001. Linda lived in Peoria and banked with National City Bank in Peoria, which subsequently was sold. Information suggests a relationship with John L. Moore. Bernice Smith , submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Nov. 18, 2002. Bernice lived in Oak Park and banked with MB Financial Bank in Oak Park. The bank subsequently was sold.

, submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Nov. 18, 2002. Bernice lived in Oak Park and banked with MB Financial Bank in Oak Park. The bank subsequently was sold. David Gorski , submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Oct. 30, 2003. David lived in Darien and banked with Hinsbrook Bank & Trust. Contents suggesting a relationship with WWII also were present, although it is difficult to determine if that is when the Purple Heart was earned.

, submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Oct. 30, 2003. David lived in Darien and banked with Hinsbrook Bank & Trust. Contents suggesting a relationship with WWII also were present, although it is difficult to determine if that is when the Purple Heart was earned. John Ustasewski , submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office in 2010. In addition to the Purple Heart, there also is a Bronze Star and a World War II campaign ribbon. John lived in Chicago and banked at TCF National Bank in Chicago.

, submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office in 2010. In addition to the Purple Heart, there also is a Bronze Star and a World War II campaign ribbon. John lived in Chicago and banked at TCF National Bank in Chicago. Vincent G. Tuttle , submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Oct. 25, 2018. Vincent lived in Decatur and banked with Busey Bank in Pekin. Information suggests Mr. Tuttle's father, Delbert Gleason Tuttle, is believed to be the Purple Heart recipient. Vincent might be experiencing unsecure housing. Years ago, he frequented House of Miracles Pentecostal Church in Decatur.

, submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office Oct. 25, 2018. Vincent lived in Decatur and banked with Busey Bank in Pekin. Information suggests Mr. Tuttle's father, Delbert Gleason Tuttle, is believed to be the Purple Heart recipient. Vincent might be experiencing unsecure housing. Years ago, he frequented House of Miracles Pentecostal Church in Decatur. Michelle Steward or Patricia VanHasselaere , submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office, Oct. 31, 2018. It is believed they lived in Round Lake. A will for Patricia also was in the safe deposit box.

, submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office, Oct. 31, 2018. It is believed they lived in Round Lake. A will for Patricia also was in the safe deposit box. Jerome A. Even of Park Ridge earned a Purple Heart, possibly during the attack on Pearl Harbor while serving in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He was discharged from service as a Master Sergeant on June 13, 1945. It is believed he passed away in 2014 and was married to Germaine, who preceded him in death. It is believed the couple banked at First Midwest Bank.

of Park Ridge earned a Purple Heart, possibly during the attack on Pearl Harbor while serving in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He was discharged from service as a Master Sergeant on June 13, 1945. It is believed he passed away in 2014 and was married to Germaine, who preceded him in death. It is believed the couple banked at First Midwest Bank. Nancy Johnston , submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office in 2021. There also was a Good Conduct medal and an Air Force Medal. Nancy apparently lived in Frankfort and likely banked at Old Plank Trail Community Bank in Frankfort.

, submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office in 2021. There also was a Good Conduct medal and an Air Force Medal. Nancy apparently lived in Frankfort and likely banked at Old Plank Trail Community Bank in Frankfort. James R. Bennett, submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office in 2022. It was in a safe deposit box in the name of Ann Bennett who lived in Oak Lawn and banked with Fifth Third Bank. Also included in the safe deposit box are references to a Susan Bennett.

Since launching Operation Purple Heart in November 2021, the treasurer's office has returned 10 Purple Hearts found in safe deposit boxes to their proper owners.

The treasurer's office asked anyone who recognizes a name on the list to reach out to them or their family, or to contact the treasurer's office at operationpurpleheart.org.