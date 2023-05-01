Illinois Medicaid customers will need to renew coverage, starting this month

CHICAGO (CBS) – After having insurance renewed each year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois Medicaid customers once again will have to renew their coverage annually, starting this month.

People who use Medicaid have had continuous coverage since the start of the pandemic, but Congress has ended the pause on annual renewals.

Not everybody will need to renew this month, and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services will be sending customers a letter when it's time for customers to prove they qualify for benefits.

People can find their renewal date online as well.

About 113,600 cases in Illinois are up for renewal in June.

Customers with June renewal dates should see their letters this week to learn whether they were renewed automatically or if they need to take action.

Customers can also call 1-800-843-6154 for help with their renewal.

"We've been preparing for this moment for many months now, from increasing staffing to our widespread marketing campaign. And we are collaborating with community health centers, local organizations, and public health partners," said Gov. JB Pritzker.