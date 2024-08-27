Illinois Lottery winner scores $9.2 million jackpot prize

One lucky player won $9.2 million in the Illinois Lottery, the second-largest jackpot this year.

The ticket was purchased for the Aug. 24 Lotto drawing at Jewel-Osco, 140 West Lake St. in Addison.

The winning numbers were: 2-15-21-29-42-44.

This is the eleventh Illinois Lottery player to win $1 million or more on Lotto this year. The biggest 2024 Lotto prize of $10.4 million was won in February.

For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a bonus of 1%t of the prize amount, or $92,000.

Winners have one year from the winning draw date to claim their prize. Winners should write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.