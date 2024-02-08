Illinois lottery player wins over $900K in Fast Play game at suburban Chicago convenience store

CHICAGO (CBS) – A lottery player in Oak Lawn won over $900,000 just before the clock struck midnight on Tuesday, according to lottery officials.

The winner purchased a "Fast Play Twenty 20s" ticket at a 7-11 convenience store at 4501 W. 95th St. They hit the jackpot worth $902,096.

The store will receive a $9,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The jackpot for the game starts at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide both in-store and online until the jackpot is won. So far this month, the Fast Play Twenty 20s game has net Illinois Lottery players more than $1.48 million in prizes, lottery officials said.

Fast Play games can be played at any time.