Illinois lottery player becomes third to win $1M in new scratch-off game

CHICAGO (CBS) – A lottery player won $1 million while stopping for gas at a station in Illinois.

The winner purchased the new $50 scratch-off game "$10 million" at the Speedway station at 3151 May Road in Peru, Illinois - a small city located in LaSalle County.

It is the third time a player has won the game's $1 million prize tier, lottery officials said.

The Speedway station will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the ticket.

The game includes three $10 million top prizes, 15 prizes of $1 million, and the best odds to win $500 on any scratch-off ticket in Illinois, according to lottery officials.