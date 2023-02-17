Watch CBS News
Online Illinois Lottery player wins $1.15M in Thursday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was indeed a lucky day for one Lottery player in Illinois.

Someone purchased a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket online worth $1.15 million, according to Illinois Lottery.

The player matched all five of the winning numbers. Those numbers are 8-10-14-26-32.

This will make it the second time someone from Illinois has won $1 million or more in Lucky Day Lotto this year.

That person now has a year following the drawing to claim their prize. 

