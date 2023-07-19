Watch CBS News
Illinois Lottery hosting free Powerball ticket giveaway in Skokie

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – Wednesday's Powerball drawing is now worth $1 billion.

How would you like to have a chance at the big jackpot without having to spend your own money?

The Illinois Lottery is hosting a 'Powerball Tick Grab Challenge' by giving away 1,000 tickets for the drawing - which is now the third largest in U.S. history. 

This is in celebration of Lottery Week.

Players will be placed in a ticket grab machine for five seconds to grab as many tickets as possible.

The event is happening at the Kostner Korner convenience store, located at 4356 W. Howard St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The store is said to be one of the top five stores to have sold the most winning tickets this year. 

