Illinois Lottery hosting back-to-school drive to benefit Boys & Girls Club
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Lottery is hosting a back-to-school drive to benefit the Boys and Girls Club alliance.
Adults who donate back-to-school supplies will receive a special thank you envelope with one $3 Illinois Lottery instant ticket inside for each school supply they donate.
Participants can receive up to a maximum of eight tickets while supplies last.
Donations will be accepted Saturday in the Walmart parking lot on Touhy in Niles, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.