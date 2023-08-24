Watch CBS News
Illinois Lottery hosting back-to-school drive to benefit Boys & Girls Club

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Lottery is hosting a back-to-school drive to benefit the Boys and Girls Club alliance.

Adults who donate back-to-school supplies will receive a special thank you envelope with one $3 Illinois Lottery instant ticket inside for each school supply they donate.

Participants can receive up to a maximum of eight tickets while supplies last.

Donations will be accepted Saturday in the Walmart parking lot on Touhy in Niles, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

