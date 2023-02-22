Illinois legislators looking to phase out single-use Styrofoam containers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If some Illinois state legislators get their way you can say goodbye to foam food containers. They want to phase out single-use Styrofoam containers.
Each day - the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says Americans throw away nearly 70 million plastic foam cups.
It's said that 22 million pounds of that plastic end up in the Great Lakes - with about half in Lake Michigan.
Groups supporting the idea will rally at the State Capitol at 11 a.m. this morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.