Illinois legislators looking to phase out single-use Styrofoam containers

Illinois legislators wants to phase out Styrofoam containers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If some Illinois state legislators get their way you can say goodbye to foam food containers. They want to phase out single-use Styrofoam containers.

Each day - the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says Americans throw away nearly 70 million plastic foam cups.

It's said that 22 million pounds of that plastic end up in the Great Lakes - with about half in Lake Michigan.

Groups supporting the idea will rally at the State Capitol at 11 a.m. this morning.