Illinois legislation would allow non-U.S. citizens to become police officers

Illinois bill would allow non-citizens to join law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A bill that would allow non-U.S. citizens to become police officers in Illinois is now on Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.

Federal law states that only U.S. citizens can serve as police officers and deputies. But Illinois House Bill 3751 would change that for immigrants who are work-eligible under federal law.

The bill's sponsor called it a natural progression – now that some undocumented immigrants can become health care workers and military members.

But an opponent claims giving non-citizens the right to arrest a U.S. citizen would be a "breach of democracy."

The bill has already passed the state House and Senate.