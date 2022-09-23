Watch CBS News
Illinois lawmakers introduce new legislation that would provide funding for gun violence prevention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Illinois lawmakers have introduced new gun safety legislation in Washington.

The Gun Violence Prevention and Safe Communities Act would guarantee annual funding for gun violence prevention.

The bill would increase federal excise taxes on guns, ammunition, and assault weapon frames and receivers.

It also would direct up to $38 million in new revenue to programs to make communities safer.

