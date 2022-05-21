Illinois' Kofi Cockburn works out at NBA Draft Combine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illini big man Kofi Cockburn was at the NBA Draft Combine on Friday, trying to show he can play in today's NBA.

He's one of the biggest players in the draft, at 7 feet and 293 pounds, but his lack of an outside game might leave him left out on draft night, and longing a bit for the old NBA game.

"I think it's very unique. Like a lot of people tell me, back then if it was the 1990s, I'd be drafted probably top 10. When I look at it now, the game has changed, but it hasn't changed that much. There are still big men that need to rebound, that need to play defense, be vocal, give their guards, put their guards in better position to score," Cockburn said.

The 7-foot Jamaican was an Associated Press All-America first-team pick this past season, and leaves Illinois as the school's scoring and rebounding leader among three-year players and the record holder for double-doubles.

Cockburn was the only player in the nation to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds last season and only player to rank in the top 20 in both categories. He had 17 double-doubles despite missing five games and he finished his career with 45, second most in the nation over the last three years. His 1,546 points and 861 rebounds are most among three-year players at Illinois.

Cockburn also entered the draft pool in 2020 and 2021 but withdrew both times.