Illinois judge faces hearing over controversial ruling

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois judge is in Chicago, facing a hearing over a controversial ruling.

Judge Robert Adrian sparked outrage last year when he tossed out a sexual assault verdict he rendered against an 18-year-old man.

Instead of imposing the mandatory minimum sentence of four years, the judge reversed the conviction, saying the 148 days the man spent in jail already was "punishment enough."

The victim was a 16-year-old girl.

The judge's fate is now in the hands of the Illinois Courts Commission.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on November 7, 2023 / 6:30 PM CST

