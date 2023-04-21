Watch CBS News
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias to honor Special Olympics basketball champions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state of Illinois will honor Special Olympics Basketball.

We showed you the celebration earlier this week, as De La Salle Institute and Southside Occupational Academy celebrated their unified team division two state championship.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will declare Friday "Special Olympics Illinois State Basketball Champions Day" in honor of all Special Olympics athletes and unified partners statewide.

