Illinois guard Skyy Clark leaves program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS Sports) -- There was some surprising news out of Champaign Friday - freshman guard Skyy Clark is leaving the Illini basketball program after appearing in 13 games.

Clark was the highest rated Illini recruit in his class, and the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Illini in the last 20 years.

He cited personal reasons and said the decision has nothing to do with basketball.

"I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community," wrote Clark in a message posted to social media. "I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family's wellbeing.

"For personal reasons, I need to step away from basketball for the time being — putting myself and my family first," he continued. "I appreciate everyone's support during this time, but please respect not only my privacy but the privacy of all those around me."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement that Clark "remains a valued part of our program and will continue to receive our full support."

"Skyy is a thoughtful, caring young man who right now needs to prioritize himself and his family," Underwood said. "This is bigger than basketball. We understand that and stand with him every step of the way."

Clark departs averaging 7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while playing 24.5 minutes per contest for the Illini, who are 9-5 (0-3 Big Ten) and struggling after a 6-1 start that saw the program rise to No. 16 in the AP Top 25. Amid Clark's absence, Sencire Harris could play a greater role. The freshman earned his first two starts in Illinois' last two two games as Clark's role decreased.