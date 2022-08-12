Watch CBS News
Illinois grants more licenses for cannabis businesses

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois grants more marijuana licenses to Black-owned businesses
CHICAGO (CBS) – More Illinois entrepreneurs now have a chance to get into the cannabis business.

Gov. JB Pritzker's office just issued another round of conditional dispensary licenses.

Five more potential business owners were awarded conditional licenses, bringing the total of 182 awarded since last month.

Those businesses will have 180 days to find a storefront location and apply for a full license.

All the new licenses went to people qualifying as a "social equity applicants" who were selected in a lottery last summer.

Of those selected, 41% are majority Black-owned.

