Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says protests will be permitted, but safety will be maintained at DNC

Pritzker says Illinois is ready for protests at Democratic National Convention in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Sunday that Chicago is ready for any protests that might pop up at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

In an interview with Dana Bash on CNN Sunday morning, Pritzker stressed that groups gathering in Chicago this August will be allowed some protests – to a point.

"Look, we believe in free speech, and we're going allow people to protest, and, you know, say whatever it is they want to say," Pritzker said. "But the reality is we're also going to make sure that people have ingress and egress and that they're safe in our state."

Pro-Palestinian protesters recently blocked roads leading into O'Hare International Airport, forcing some travelers to get out of their cars and walk to try to make their flights.

With political tensions running high, some fear this year's DNC could be a repeat of the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, when police clashed violently with people protesting the Vietnam War.