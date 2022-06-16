Illinois generated more than $600 million from film and television productions in 2021

Illinois generated more than $600 million from film and television productions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- 2021 was a banner year for Illinois' film industry.

Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Thursday that film and TV productions generated a record $631 million in revenue statewide.

That shatters the previous record by $70 million. Film projects created 13,800 jobs both behind and in front of the camera.