Illinois generated more than $600 million from film and television productions in 2021
CHICAGO (CBS) -- 2021 was a banner year for Illinois' film industry.
Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Thursday that film and TV productions generated a record $631 million in revenue statewide.
That shatters the previous record by $70 million. Film projects created 13,800 jobs both behind and in front of the camera.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.