Illinois generated more than $600 million from film and television productions in 2021

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- 2021 was a banner year for Illinois' film industry.

Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Thursday that film and TV productions generated a record $631 million in revenue statewide.

That shatters the previous record by $70 million. Film projects created 13,800 jobs both behind and in front of the camera.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 6:50 PM

