Illinois firefighters receive Medal of Honor award

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six firefighters across the state of Illinois received the Medal of Honor award.

It's the highest honor given out by the state to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism. Two of those firefighters are from our area.

One works in a Chicago firehouse the other is from southwest suburban Plainfield. Several other awards for bravery and honor will be handed out on Tuesday.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on May 9, 2023 / 11:46 AM

First published on May 9, 2023 / 11:46 AM

