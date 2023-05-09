Illinois firefighters receive Medal of Honor award

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six firefighters across the state of Illinois received the Medal of Honor award.

It's the highest honor given out by the state to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism. Two of those firefighters are from our area.

One works in a Chicago firehouse the other is from southwest suburban Plainfield. Several other awards for bravery and honor will be handed out on Tuesday.

When the call comes, our fire fighters run toward danger. They devote their lives to saving others in the name of... Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday, May 9, 2023