Illinois firefighters receive Medal of Honor award
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six firefighters across the state of Illinois received the Medal of Honor award.
It's the highest honor given out by the state to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism. Two of those firefighters are from our area.
One works in a Chicago firehouse the other is from southwest suburban Plainfield. Several other awards for bravery and honor will be handed out on Tuesday.
