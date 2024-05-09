Chicago theater, canning factory and office building listed as Illinois most endangered places

CHICAGO (CBS) — A shuttered Chicago theater, a city office building, and a former canning factory in the suburbs are some of the ten structures on the 2024 Landmark Illinois list of the Most Endangered Historic Places.

The list highlights what the organization called "10 culturally and architecturally significant sites across the state that are desperately in need of preservation resources."

Three of those endangered buildings are located in Cook County.

The prominent theater, completed in 1920 near Portage Park's popular "Six Corners" area, has been an important cultural institution for the local community. Landmarks Illinois

"Despite their current condition, these places tell important stories from our past — stories that should not be erased due to insufficient investment or general disregard for our collective histories. Landmarks Illinois stands ready and willing to help our partners find preservation resources and solutions for these threatened places, which are opportunities for sustainable reuse, job creation and providing spaces needed in their communities," said Bonnie McDonald, President of Landmarks Illinois.

Long-term plans remain unclear and securing financing has been a challenge. Landmarks Illinois

The Portage Theater in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood opened in 1920 in the busy "Six Corners" area. According to Landmarks Illinois, "it has suffered from deferred maintenance since fully closing in 2018."

It has suffered from deferred maintenance since fully closing in 2018. Landmarks Illinois

The organization said that while the current owner is interested in revitalizing the space, "long-term plans remain unclear, and securing financing has been a challenge."

For decades, the factory was an economic engine for the community, employing hundreds of local residents and migrant workers. Calumet Heritage Partnership/Landmarks Illinois

The Libby building in Blue Island used to be a canning and bottling factory. It was built in 1918 for the Libby McNeill and Libby Company, which was the second-largest producer of canned foods in the United States.

The building is currently vacant and is beginning to decay due to a lack of reuse and proper maintenance. Landmarks Illinois

Hundreds were employed there until it closed in 1968. The building now sits empty and "is currently vacant and is beginning to decay due to a lack of reuse and proper maintenance," said Landmarks Illinois.

The Administration Building served as office headquarters for the former retail giant, Sears, Roebuck and Co., until the 1970s. Landmarks Illinois

The former Sears Administration Building in Chicago was built in two phases, in 1905 and 1914, and it was the office headquarters until the 1970s.

Landmarks Illinois said it was part of the company's North Lawndale campus and "a complex that is a designated National Historic Landmark and is a Chicago landmark district.

The building is currently vacant and is beginning to decay due to a lack of reuse and proper maintenance. Landmarks Illinois

"Until funding for permanent stabilization is secured, the future of the building remains uncertain," said Landmarks Illinois.

The Landmarks Illinois website has more information on the buildings and others in danger throughout the state.