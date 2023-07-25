Watch CBS News
Illinois emergency teams validating Chicago-area flood damage Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Teams from Illinois Emergency Management and Illinois Homeland Security will go door-to-door Tuesday to verify and validate flood damage.

They will spend the afternoon, visiting the hardest hit areas on the west side of Chicago and the western suburbs.

Heavy rain from June 29 through July 2 caused severe basement flooding.

The Austin neighborhood saw extensive damage.

