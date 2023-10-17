Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois sees 44% more electric cars on the road in 2023

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois sees 44% more electric cars on the road in 2023
Illinois sees 44% more electric cars on the road in 2023 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois is leading the charge for more zero-emission vehicles.

During a "bootcamp" on Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker outlined the steps the state has taken to help drivers of electric cars.

This year alone, there are 44% more electric vehicles on the roads than at this time last year. The state has awarded nearly $13 million for fast-charging ports.

There's also up to $4,000 in rebates for Illinois residents who buy electric cars.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 6:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.