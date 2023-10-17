Illinois sees 44% more electric cars on the road in 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois is leading the charge for more zero-emission vehicles.

During a "bootcamp" on Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker outlined the steps the state has taken to help drivers of electric cars.

This year alone, there are 44% more electric vehicles on the roads than at this time last year. The state has awarded nearly $13 million for fast-charging ports.

There's also up to $4,000 in rebates for Illinois residents who buy electric cars.