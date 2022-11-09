Illinois Election: Midterm voter turnout low in large parts of West, Southwest sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only 41 percent of Chicago's 1.5 million voters turned out for the 2022 midterm election on Tuesday, with turnout being particularly low on the city's West and Southwest sides.

Data show turnout of greater than 50 percent was seen in all precincts in the Beverly and Mount Greenwood communities on the Far Southwest Side, as well as Edison Park and Edgebrook on the Far Northwest Side. These areas of the city are home to a large number of police officers and other city workers.

Turnout was also high in lakefront neighborhoods from Edgewater south through Hyde Park – though less so in Rogers Park.

Low turnout was reported in West Side communities such as East and West Garfield Park, Austin, Lawndale, and Little Village, some South Side communities including Back of the Yards and Englewood, and Southwest Side communities such as Brighton Park, Gage Park, and Archer Heights.

The highest turnout recorded in the city was in the 23rd Precinct of the 39th Ward in the Northwest Side's Edgebrook neighborhood – with 77.68 percent turnout. However, this precinct – which is composed of a small residential district surrounded by forest preserve – only has 112 registered voters. A total of 87 voted.

Also ranking among the highest were the 5th Precinct of the 48th Ward in Edgewater – which saw 74 percent turnout with 326 of 440 registered voters coming to the polls – and the 24th Precinct of the 5th Ward in Hyde Park – which saw 73 percent turnout with 452 of 617 voters. The 5th Precinct of the 48th Ward is composed of a couple of residential high-rises on Sheridan Road, while 24th Precinct of the 5th Ward includes the entire Main Quad of the University of Chicago and is largely non-residential.

Precincts that appear on the map as having zero votes have not yet reported their totals.