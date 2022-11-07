Illinois Election: Candidates give last minute push for voters ahead of midterms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With just two days until the midterm elections, politicians are pulling out all the stops in hope of raking in last minute voters. That includes support from national leaders.

The race is on and candidates were fired up for Get Out the Vote efforts happening all across Chicago Sunday.

The only Republican event in Chicago this weekend was for Darren Bailey in his campaign for governor.

Candiates on both sides of the aisle brought in some big names to help them in their fight ahead of Tuesday.

It was a powerful final rally for Gov. JB Pritzker, who is hoping to secure a second term in office.

"We can't take a single vote for granted to get the job done," he said. "We're going to have to fight for it, so I just have one question for all of you: Are you ready for the fight?"

And he brought in a big name to rifle up support -- Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Two days out and we've got some serious business to do," Harris said. "The governor talked about it, and the lieutenant governor talked about it. Everything is on the line, there is so much at stake."

The vice president took that message as she joined Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth to push Asian American and Pacific islander voters to the polls. It's a key voter base for Tuesday's ticket.

"Don't let anyone take your power from you," Harris said. "You actually have power, and through election time, through your vote."

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey took his supporters to Daley Place with a similar message: Show up on Tuesday.

"Who is ready for a safer Chicago?" he said. "Here's the deal: We've got to have voter turnout."

This weekend the Illinois GOP brought out its own star power with Kevin McCarthy, U.S. House Minority Leader supporting congressional candidate Keith Pekau, who is running aganst democratic incumbent Sean Castin in the 6th Distrct.

"I'm here because this race matters," McCarthy said. "This is a fundamental change we can have in Washington."

Candidates on both sides are feeling the pressure with two days to go until those ballots are counted.

And as time is ticking, the 47th Ward Democrats are launching their "Leave It All on the Field" event, putting up signs and hitting L stops in the ward Monday as they encourage everyone to head to the polls.