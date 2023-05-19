Watch CBS News
Illinois Craft Beer Week Kicks off Friday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not too early to crack a cold one.

Illinois Craft Beer Week kicks off today.

There are so many events and activities to join in - starting with the return of the Summer Drink Passport.

The booklet is a way that craft beer connoisseurs can document their adventures.

Just ask bartenders for a visa sticker.

Saturday is the Will County Beer and Bourbon Festival, and Sunday is Small Brewery Sunday.

More information can be found at illinoisbeer.org.

May 19, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

