Illinois Craft Beer Week Kicks off Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not too early to crack a cold one.

Illinois Craft Beer Week kicks off today.

There are so many events and activities to join in - starting with the return of the Summer Drink Passport.

The booklet is a way that craft beer connoisseurs can document their adventures.

Just ask bartenders for a visa sticker.

Saturday is the Will County Beer and Bourbon Festival, and Sunday is Small Brewery Sunday.

More information can be found at illinoisbeer.org.