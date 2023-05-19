Illinois Craft Beer Week Kicks off Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not too early to crack a cold one.
Illinois Craft Beer Week kicks off today.
There are so many events and activities to join in - starting with the return of the Summer Drink Passport.
The booklet is a way that craft beer connoisseurs can document their adventures.
Just ask bartenders for a visa sticker.
Saturday is the Will County Beer and Bourbon Festival, and Sunday is Small Brewery Sunday.
More information can be found at illinoisbeer.org.
