CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois is experiencing an end-of-summer surge of COVID-19.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 441 people were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 last week, a 28% increase from the week before.

The hardest hit counties were all downstate.

Nationally, hospitalizations are up 19% from a week ago, and deaths jumped 21%.

COVID-19 activity is on the rise. While hospitalizations remain low. Visit 👉 https://tinyurl.com/3dknw334 For the... Posted by Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, August 25, 2023