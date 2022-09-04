Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her office announced Sunday.

She is vaccinated and boosted, but she'll have to cancel a full schedule of events -- including an important address about Illinois' finances she was scheduled to deliver to the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday.

That event is being rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Maggiano's in downtown Chicago, her office said.

Comptroller Mendoza extends her deepest regrets to attendees at the Crystal Lake Labor Day Parade, members of the Islamic Society of North America meeting in Rosemont Sunday, attendees at Monday's Rock Island and Moline Labor Day parades, and other events she will have to miss because of this illness, her office said.

She encourages everyone to protect themselves by staying up-to-date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters.