Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her office announced Sunday.

She is vaccinated and boosted, but she'll have to cancel a full schedule of events -- including an important address about Illinois' finances she was scheduled to deliver to the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday. 

That event is being rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Maggiano's in downtown Chicago, her office said.  

Comptroller Mendoza extends her deepest regrets to attendees at the Crystal Lake Labor Day Parade, members of the Islamic Society of North America meeting in Rosemont Sunday, attendees at Monday's Rock Island and Moline Labor Day parades, and other events she will have to miss because of this illness, her office said.

She encourages everyone to protect themselves by staying up-to-date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 1:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.