Illinois college offering paid 8-week internships to unemployed suburban residents

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Prairie State College is offering a new program to provide internships to unemployed suburban Cook County residents.

The partnership with Opportunity Works connects participants with eight-week paid internships in high-demand industries like transportation, distribution and logistics, information technology, manufacturing, and healthcare.

The internships pay $15 per hour for 25 hours per week.

Participants do not have to be enrolled in school, must be between 16 and 24, unemployed, and reside in suburban Cook County. You can apply here.