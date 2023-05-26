Illinois lawmakers vote to extend law allowing serving of cocktails to-go
CHICAGO (CBS) – It looks like you'll be able to keep sipping restaurant-made cocktails from the comfort of your own home.
Illinois lawmakers passed a bill that will allow bars and restaurants to continue serving cocktails to-go for another five years.
Gov. JB Pritzker approved the popular policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was set to expire in June of 2024.
The bill heads to his desk for signature.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.