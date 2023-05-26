Watch CBS News
Illinois lawmakers vote to extend law allowing serving of cocktails to-go

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It looks like you'll be able to keep sipping restaurant-made cocktails from the comfort of your own home.

Illinois lawmakers passed a bill that will allow bars and restaurants to continue serving cocktails to-go for another five years.

Gov. JB Pritzker approved the popular policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was set to expire in June of 2024.

The bill heads to his desk for signature.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 10:22 PM

