You can help crown a winner for the Illinois Cannabis Cup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Here's your chance to help crown the best cannabis in Illinois.

High Times is looking for judges to help pick the winners of the Cannabis Cup competition.

Across the state, 2.600 judges will pick their locally-grown favorites in 15 categories, including beverages, edibles, and flower.

You must purchase a judging kit, including samples and a scorecard, to participate.

The kits cost between $75 and $300.

For more info on how to get involved, go to cannabiscup.com. Winners will be announced in November.



Entries are in and judging for the High Times #CannabisCup #Illinois: People's Choice kicks off on Saturday! 🏆 https://t.co/HqF5T2XmPN



15 adult-use and medical categories will be organized into judge kits and made available to all adults 21+ and patients 18+



Don't miss the… pic.twitter.com/ofusCIrw0S — High Times (@HIGH_TIMES_Mag) August 14, 2023