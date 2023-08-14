You can help crown a winner for the Illinois Cannabis Cup
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Here's your chance to help crown the best cannabis in Illinois.
High Times is looking for judges to help pick the winners of the Cannabis Cup competition.
Across the state, 2.600 judges will pick their locally-grown favorites in 15 categories, including beverages, edibles, and flower.
You must purchase a judging kit, including samples and a scorecard, to participate.
The kits cost between $75 and $300.
For more info on how to get involved, go to cannabiscup.com. Winners will be announced in November.
