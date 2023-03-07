Illinois biometric data privacy law may be bad for business, some say

CHiCAGO (CBS) -- From buying a cup of coffee with your fingerprint to scanning your eye instead of your passport, biometric data helps make our fast-paced world even faster.

Illinois has the strongest law in the country to protect that data. But as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, that has caused some controversy.

Specifically, right now, Illinois residents are the only ones that have the right to sue over the improper collection and mishandling of that biometric data. Some business leaders across the state say that is scaring companies away.

Thousands of trucking companies across the country have come to rely on in-cab cameras that can monitor for distracted or drowsy driving in the event of hard braking, bumping, or crashing.

But in Illinois, companies are facing claims that those cameras illegally collect "facial geometry data" — simply put, the shape of your face — and they've been getting sued.

"Trucking companies in Indiana are not subject to these lawsuits. Trucking companies in Wisconsin are not subject to these lawsuits," said Matt Hart, executive director of the Illinois Trucking Association.

Hart said he understands the need for Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, which went into effect in 2008, but he says it is forcing some companies to prioritize not getting sued over safety.

His is one of many industries in Illinois that is now calling on lawmakers to update the law for 2023.

"We should be equipping our truck drivers with the best technology out there," Hart said. "We shouldn't be having laws that deter them, or have them fearful that if they do use the safety, they're going to be subject to a frivolous lawsuit."

Coming up at on the CBS 2 News at 6 — we'll dig deeper into the controversy and talk to one lawmaker who has already proposed changes in Springfield.