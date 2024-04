Illinois bill requires schools to get rid of Native American mascot imagery and names

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bill introduced in the Illinois House would require schools to change mascots, logos, or names with Native American tribes.

Schools that feature Native American culture would also be impacted.

If passed, schools would have until September 1, 2027, to select a new school or athletic team name, logo, or mascot. They would be allowed to continue using their current logos until that time.