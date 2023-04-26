Illinois lawmakers push to require unpaid leave for parents who lose child to suicide or homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Proposed legislation to help families during their toughest moments is one step closer to being law in Illinois

The Child Extended Bereavement Act was inspired by Laura Kane, and her son Zachary, who died by suicide in 2018. She was required to return to work just three days later. She later lost her job amid her grief.

"I was let go from my employment due to being unable to perform my duties to my employer's expectation, as a result of the trauma and the grief that I was suffering following the sudden death of my child," she said. "The bill will give families the job protection they deserve during this type of crisis."

If passed, the legislation would require companies that employ at least 250 employees to provide grieving parents up to 12 weeks of unpaid bereavement leave if their child dies of suicide or homicide. Smaller companies would be required to provide six weeks of bereavement leave.

"I truly hope no one has to use this benefit, but in the event that they find themselves in these circumstances, the bill will provide protection in what may be their darkest hours,"

The Illinois Senate approved the proposal in March, and the Illinois House Labor & Commerce committee signed off on Wednesday, sending it to the full House for a vote.