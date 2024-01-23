Illinois wants to ban food chemicals, some found in Skittles

Illinois wants to ban food chemicals, one found in Skittles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next time you grab a candy bar or drink pop, you may want to take a closer look at the ingredients.

Illinois lawmakers are pushing to ban potentially harmful food chemicals.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us some of the products on store shelves.

"This is going to happen. We are taking the lead here in Illinois," said Illinois State Senator Willie Preston (D-Chicago.)

A clear message from lawmakers who want to crack down on potentially harmful chemical additives.

"You can't eat this stuff in Europe. You can't eat this stuff in Japan, but we just jam it down our kids' throats here in the United States of America. And that's not ok," said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

As an example, the Illinois Secretary of State highlighted the troublesome ingredient in a candy favorite.

"In fact, this particular bag of Skittles comes from the European Union, which proves that companies are indeed very capable and hopefully willing of sustaining product lines while complying with a number of public health laws that differ depending on the country," Giannoulias said.

They're targeting five specific chemicals: Brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, red dye no. 3 and titanium dioxide.

These chemicals can be found in candy, soda, and other ultra-processed foods. Officials said all of these additives have been linked to serious health problems.

"Including hyperactivity nervous system damage, reproductive issues hormonal damage and increased risk of cancer," Giannoulias said.

Titanium dioxide can be found in certain foods, including a specific brand of Caesar salad dressing. The European Food Safety Authority said it was banned after studies showed it can cause harm to the immune system and damage the DNA.

While the bill doesn't ban any products or brands, lawmakers said it will encourage food manufacturers to update recipes using safer alternative ingredients.

If the Illinois Food Safety Act passes, it will go into effect on January 1st, 2027.

The reason for the delayed date is to give food suppliers a chance to remove these substances.