Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins U.S. counterparts demanding Meta protect its users

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 40 attorneys general are calling for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram to do a better job protecting users. 

Illinois' Attorney General Kwame Raoul was one of the 41 officials who sent the letter to Meta.

They're demanding the company review its data security practices for protecting accounts.

The attorneys general noted a recent rise in scammers' Facebook and Instagram account takeovers.

March 6, 2024

