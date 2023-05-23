Illinois clergy sex abuse investigation uncovers hundreds more cases in Catholic church

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A nearly five-year investigation by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office has uncovered hundreds more cases of child sex abuse by Catholic clergy members than first reported by church officials.

A nearly 700-page report released Tuesday features detailed narrative accounts of child sex abuse committed by Catholic clerics.

REPORT ON CATHOLIC CLERGY CHILD SEX ABUSE IN ILLINOIS 2023 on Scribd

Before Raoul's investigation began in 2018, the six Catholic dioceses in Illinois listed only 103 substantiated child sex abusers. The attorney general's investigation into child sex abuse by members of the Catholic clergy found an additional 348 clerics who abused kids between 1950 and 2019.

Raoul said, because of many of its good deeds, the Catholic church became a pillar of trust, and it is that trust that was broken over and over.

The attorney general's office looked at more than 100,000 pages of documents held by the state's six Catholic dioceses, and received more than 600 confidential contacts from survivors between 1950 and 2019.

The report found, in all six dioceses in Illinois, there were 451 Catholic clerics and religious brothers who abused nearly 2,000 children during that time. Raoul's probe was spurred by the 2018 findings of a Pennsylvania grand jury that more than 300 Catholic clergy members in that state had abused more than 1,000 children over the prior 70 years.

Raoul said, from day one, this investigation was about giving voice to victims.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to each and every survivor, and to others who contacted my office, for trusting us with their deeply personal experiences," he said.

Raoul said the investigation took countless hours over the past 4 ½ years.

To dissuade anyone from thinking he had an axe to grind, the attorney general applauded the Catholic church for their good works, and also said he was born and raised in the church.

CBS 2 has reached out to the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago for a response to Raoul's report.