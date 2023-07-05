Illinois sending more ambulances and fire trucks to Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Ukraine continues its counteroffensive against Russia, the war-torn country is getting some medical help from Illinois, thanks to new ambulances and fire trucks heading to the front lines.

Gov. JB Pritzker was among those commemorating a new shipment of 12 vehicles for first responders on Wednesday as part of an effort by U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine, a central Illinois group founded by OSF HealthCare vice president of government relations Chris Manson.

Manson and his daughter, Lilly, came up with the idea to send American ambulances to Ukraine.

While some of the ambulances donated to Ukraine have been destroyed in combat, the life-saving benefits are clear. Manson cited the example of one ambulance they donated from Illinois that was destroyed after less than three months.

"In those 2 ½ months, it worked every single day, and it transported about 20 wounded people per day," he said.

The fire trucks and ambulances donated to Ukraine are used to respond to Russian missile strikes. In all, the organization has sent more than 30 donated ambulances to Ukraine.