Illinois AG warns of scam using phony websites to target banking customers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois state officials on Thursday warned of a new scam targeting banking customers.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the warning about fake bank websites that target consumers' personal information.

The scammers make the websites look real as they trick customers to enter their information to create a bank account. IDFPR has learned of at least two such scam sites.

"No one is immune from online scams, so it is critical that people protect their personal and financial information from thieves," Attorney General Raoul said in a news release. "Take a little extra time to confirm that you are doing business with a legitimate company, especially when you are sharing sensitive information for something like establishing a bank account."

"No one in Illinois should think they're utilizing a tool to help their financial standing, only to find they've put their personal information, and their hard-earned money, at risk," Chasse Rehwinkel, IDFPR Director of Banking, said in the release. "As technology continues to evolve, so do the threats to financial well-being. We hope that consumers continue to remain diligent about such threats, and that banks assist us in helping keep them informed."

If you are setting up a new bank account, it is recommended that you go in person. If you can't go to the bank, make sure you type out the bank website – do not type the name of the bank through a search engine.

You should also watch out for websites with misspellings or sloppy grammar and poor design.

The Attorney General also advises reading reviews of unfamiliar businesses to detect scams, and paying for online purchase with a credit card – on which liability for fraudulent charges is generally limited in a way it may not be with gift or debit cards. Finally, caution should be exercised when entering personal information or downloading software.

Banks that learn of an impostor website are advised to notify IDFPR's Division of Banking by emailing IL.Banks@illinois.gov. Banks are also asked to consider placing a notice about such scams on their official websites.