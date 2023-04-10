Watch CBS News
Illinois Attorney General backs controversial New Jersey gun law

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new law aimed at holding gunmakers responsible for violence is getting support from the Illinois Attorney General.

Kwame Raoul is among 18 attorneys general who signed onto a brief in support of a controversial New Jersey gun law.

The law would allow members of the gun industry to be sued in cases where the public is harmed by gun violence.

However, a firearms trade association sued to stop the law from taking effect. Raoul and his coalition are asking a judge to let the law go forward.

