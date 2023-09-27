Watch CBS News
NHTSA: Illinois has 8th most deadly crashes in U.S.

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When it comes to dangers on the road, Illinois has the eighth most deadly crashes of any state in the country.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 1,210 deadly crashes in 2021.

The worst city in the state: Chicago with 216 fatal crashes.

Breaking down the numbers month-by-month, September is the deadliest with 134.

