Illini rely on experience in first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with Morehead State

OMAHA, Neb. (CBS) – The Illini men's basketball team was already getting in work ahead of their matchup against Morehead State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

CBS 2 caught up with the Illini, who have high expectations. Head coach Brad Underwood has Illinois in the tournament for the fourth straight year.

This time, they're a No. 3 seed, facing Morehead State, a No. 14 seed, and the Ohio Valley Conference champions. The goal is to win a national championship, but 67 other teams start with that same goal.

Underwood and his players said the difference between this year's team and previous years comes down to experience, health, and putting it together at the right time. Three of the Illini's five starters are playing in their fifth season.

"This team's pretty old," Underwood said. "I love this team's diversity. I think we can play a lot of different ways. We're a team that can play small. We're a team that can do a lot of switching on the defensive side, so we have not had that. We've been a little more traditional in terms of positioning. The reality is we play five power forwards. I like that."

Underwood added, "This team is healthy, and this team is playing well."

When asked if this year's Illini squad feels like an "old" team, guard Quincy Guerrier said, "Yes, and it's really important too, because I remember last year, I think every team that was in the Elite Eight, all their starters was like, fourth years or fifth years. So it's good for us to have that maturity."

The Illini are only 2-2 all-time against No. 14 seeds. When asked what made Morehead State most challenging, the answer was deadly three-point shooting and having a bunch of guys who can get a bucket.

Illinois takes on Morehead State at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday on TruTV.