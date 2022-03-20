Illini out after losing to Houston; Kofi Cockburn only Illinois player with double figures

PITTSBURGH (CBS/AP) -- The Illini are out of the NCAA Tournament after losing to the Houston Cougars Sunday.

Illinois lost 68-53 to Houston, who now advance to the Sweet 16. Houston was a Final Four team last season.

For Illinois, it's another year of deep disappointment. The fourth-seeded Fighting Illini (23-10) were determined to go farther after being bumped by Loyola last year, but couldn't get past the second round again.

A disappointed group of #Illini walking off after a second straight Round of 32 loss in the NCAA Tournament.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported, All-American center Kofi Cockburn was the only Illinois player in double figures.

He scored 19 in 38 minutes to lead Illinois.

The big man spurned the NBA last year for a shot at some tournament redemption, only to come up short in what was likely his last college game.

Down by 12 in the first half, Illinois battled back and was within 56-49 after Alfonso Plummer's four-point play.

But after Houston's Jamal Shead hit a floater, Fabian White Jr. made the play of the game by racing into the backcourt and swatting the ball before it went out of bounds with his left hand to Taze Moore for a layup.

It's been that kind of season for the Cougars, who lost Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark — two mainstays from last year's semifinal team — but are one of 16 teams still alive for a national title,

Both teams were tight in the early going, and the intense pressure seemed to squeeze the rims a little tighter, too.

Unlike Friday's game, when Houston started six of seven on 3-pointers to startle UAB, the Cougars were off the mark — in some cases, way off. Illinois was even worse, starting 1 of 9 on 3s.

The bigger issue, though, was the Illini couldn't figure out how to get the ball inside to Cockburn, who had two and three Houston players swarming on him whenever he got a touch. On one of the rare occasions the 7-footer got it cleanly, Josh Carlton grabbed his arms and was called for a Flagrant 1 foul.

Houston opened a 12-point lead, and Illinois was reeling.

That's when coach Brad Underwood turned to freshman reserve Luke Goode, who came off the bench and made a pair of 3-pointers.

Trent Frazier's nailed a 3 at the horn to pull the Illini within 30-26 at half.

A clearly emotional Trent Frazier emphasizes all the work this team put in and the good they've done the past couple years. "Despite the loss, I'm still proud of this team." #Illini

Following the game, clearly emotional Frazier emphasizes all the work this team put in and the good they've done the past couple years.

"Despite the loss, I'm still proud of this team," he said.

Asked Brad Underwood why Andre Curbelo didn't play at all in the 2nd half: "Coach's decision."

Meanwhile, Underwood was asked why Andre Curbelo was not called to play in the second half. Underwood's reply was, "Coach's decision."