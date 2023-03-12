Watch CBS News
Illini selected for third-straight NCAA Tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) – The University of Illinois men's basketball team will make its third-straight NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed, set to play No. 8 seed Arkansas on Thursday.

The Illini (20-12, 11-9 in conference) lost its Big Ten Tournament opener against Penn State on Thursday.

Illinois has had an uneven season although did manage some impressive wins, most notably against Texas on Dec. 6.

This is the program's 33rd overall NCAA Tournament trip. Illinois owns an all-time NCAA Tournament record of 42-33.

The Illini and Arkansas are set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday on TBS in Des Moines, Iowa.

