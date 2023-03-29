Illini guard Jayden Epps enters transfer portal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- College basketball season isn't even over yet, and players are already announcing their intentions to switch schools.

Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps is entering the transfer portal. He played 31 Illini games last season.

Epps started in 11 of those games, and averaged 9.5 points a game.

Meanwhile for the Illini, Coleman Hawkins has entered his name into the NBA Draft. But he will keep his college eligibility as he explores the process.