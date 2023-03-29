Watch CBS News
Sports

Illini guard Jayden Epps enters transfer portal

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- College basketball season isn't even over yet, and players are already announcing their intentions to switch schools.

Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps is entering the transfer portal. He played 31 Illini games last season.

Epps started in 11 of those games, and averaged 9.5 points a game.

Meanwhile for the Illini, Coleman Hawkins has entered his name into the NBA Draft. But he will keep his college eligibility as he explores the process.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 8:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.