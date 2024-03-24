Illini fans pack bars for NCAA Tournament game against Duquesne

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illini fans packed Joe's on Weed Street in Goose Island for the big game on Saturday. Everyone came in with a lot of hope for the No. 3-seeded Illini against 11-seed Duquesne.

Almost 500 miles from the game in Omaha, University of Illinois alumni packed the bars at Joe's.

"Just to be together and have that shared commonality of loving Illini together," said Jessie Garmon, class of 2016 and 2023. "I went to undergrad at U of I, and I just finished my masters there last year. I am an Illini fan at heart. Brought my little Illinois flag, my Illinois gear, and some Illinois fans with me as well."

Garmon's roommate tagged along for moral support.

"I am here by association," Mackenzie Riechers said. "She lent me this shirt, so I'm excited."

A sea of orange and navy blue watched the points add up.

"I was a little nervous," said Kelly Van Haren, class of 2007 and 2008. "Duquesne had a good run in their conference tournament, and they had the upshot in the last round."

But at the half, the numbers tipped in favor of the Illini.

"I'm a lot more hopeful than I was last year," said Garmon. "I think last year our team wasn't quite as ready as this year. We are looking good. We're looking really solid. I'm excited."

"This team knows how to finish games," said Drew DePriest, class of 2004. "It's been really exciting to watch all season, so it's going to be exciting."

Fans were on their feet for the nail biters and the baskets at their chance to cheer on their favorite team and revel in a little college nostalgia.

"It has been 20 years since we were last there, so we get together and go hang out and cheer on the Illini," said DePriest.

Illinois finally got past opening weekend, beating Duquesne 89-63. The Fighting Illini are heading to their first Sweet 16 since their run to the championship game in 2005.