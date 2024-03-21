Chicago fans cheer on Illini in first round of NCAA Tournament
CHICAGO (CBS) – March Madness came to Chicago on Thursday as Illini fans were cheering on the men's basketball team in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
CBS 2 spoke with fans out at DraftKings Sportsbook in Wrigleyville.
The fans were fired up as the No. 3-seed Illini took on No. 14-seed Morehead State and pulled out the victory with a big second half.
"We're gonna win it!" said one fan. "Best team in the entire country and I'm super excited!"
Illinois has never won the NCAA Tournament and hasn't reached a Final Four since the memorable 2005 season.