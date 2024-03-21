Chicago fans cheer on Illini in first round of NCAA Tournament

Chicago fans cheer on Illini in first round of NCAA Tournament

Chicago fans cheer on Illini in first round of NCAA Tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) – March Madness came to Chicago on Thursday as Illini fans were cheering on the men's basketball team in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

CBS 2 spoke with fans out at DraftKings Sportsbook in Wrigleyville.

The fans were fired up as the No. 3-seed Illini took on No. 14-seed Morehead State and pulled out the victory with a big second half.

"We're gonna win it!" said one fan. "Best team in the entire country and I'm super excited!"

Illinois has never won the NCAA Tournament and hasn't reached a Final Four since the memorable 2005 season.