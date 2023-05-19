Illini football coach Bret Bielema on recruiting Chicago players, NIL and more

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illini football program seems to be on an upward trajectory.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn got a chance to chat with head coach Bret Bielema.

The program is heading into the third year of the Bielema era coming off their first bowl appearance. CBS 2 spoke with the Illini coach about several topics including the changing landscape of college sports, what he's building in Champaign, and the importance of keeping in-state talent in the state.

Zahn: "I know that this is an important part of your recruiting kids from Chicago, maybe something the Illini haven't been so successful at in the past. What does this area mean to you?"

Bielema: "It means a lot. I said it on my first day on the job to where we are today. Three years prior to my arrival, they had signed, I believe, four players from the state of Illinois. We've now signed 24 in the last two years. So we have definitely, both up here in Chicago and downstate, really have almost an even balance. There's a lot of good players in the state. We can't take them all but, we're trying to get our fair share for sure."

Zahn: "I just saw one of your guys … Malik Elzy. That's one of the best guys you've gotten from [Chicago] in a while, getting that kind of talent."

Bielema: "Yeah he's definitely one of the highest-rated in a long time, but also I just think a really good player, a really good fit for our program. His mom and dad, I could tell literally from day one the way they raised him and the way they've brought him into this world. I'm excited to get him. He'll be joining us here in about two weeks."

Zahn: "NIL has changed this job a little bit. What is it like trying to navigate that?"

Bielema: "You know, the NIL world, a lot of it gets a bad rap, right? And there are some things to it that I'm sure people wish they could change now, but there are some positives to it as well. I always say NIL is instant money. The NFL is forever money and this year, we had five guys who really could have foregone this upcoming year to go into the NFL, get drafted, and start their NFL career. But now they're allowed to stay in school for another year, get a degree, get their path set on a better journey or a little bit stronger foundation to go try that NFL when it comes."

Zahn: "The transfer portal is obviously a new big thing too. How do you manage trying to go outside while also trying to protect your own guys from people taking them?"

Bielema: "It's like you not only have to recruit the current class that you're recruiting. You have to recruit your current roster. I tell our coaches every day, 'Hey, there's no more important relationship than the conversations you have right now. You're either building or tearing down a relationship we currently have. Fortunately for us, we're actually one of the best teams in the country at retaining our players. I think we ranked second or third out of 125 teams, about not losing players, which means we're doing things right and the kids appreciate what we do for them. On the same account, you can't take anything for granted, because it could change in a day.

My first year, we went 5-7 and I said at the time I didn't come here to go 5-7. This year, we were 8-5. I didn't come here to go 8-5. We came here to win championships. So that's what we're trying to do and I think to do that, the sustainability is what we're focusing on. If you try to jump to the end of the rainbow or try to chase something that's not there yet, you'll never get there. So we're really trying to concentrate on the moment."

Zahn: "What's the key to taking that next step? To get to that upper echelon?"

Bielema: "I think that the awareness. Just even simple things like we had a kid drafted with the fifth pick of the draft [cornerback Devon Witherspoon]. He's a highly, highly sought-after player by 32 NFL teams. We had four players get drafted. Our first three, all [defensive backs], were in the top 70 picks. Nobody else did that in college football this year, not anybody from the SEC, ACC, or anywhere in between. So I'm excited where we're going, but when you lose good players, you got to replace them with good players. So that's part of the process right now."

Fans should know pretty early how good Illinois is next season. The team has three tough games out of the gate against reigning MAC champion Toledo, at Kansas and then Penn State for their Big Ten opener.