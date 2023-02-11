Illini alum Nick Allegretti's parents really want him to get another Super Bowl ring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in their third Super Bowl in four years on Sunday.

Lincoln-Way East grad and former Illini offensive lineman Nick Allegretti has been a part of all of them. Even though it's getting to be old hat for Allegretti, it's still a treat for his parents.

They chatted with us from Arizona Friday, getting ready for the big game - and another even bigger family event coming up.

"I think it's really important that we win this game. Let me tell you why we need the second ring – because within three weeks, Nicky's going to have twin girls. So don't we need two rings for his girls? There we go!" said Carl Allegretti as he sat next to his wife, Tammy. "That's going to make Grandma real happy when the twins come. So that's why we've got to get this ring, so each of his daughters have a ring."

The Philadelphia Eagles have a pair of former Chicago area standouts on their side. Eagles kicker Jake Elliot is a Lyons Township alum, and linebacker TJ Edwards went to Lakes Community High School.