Illinois Commerce Commission cracks down on moving companies operating illegally

CHICAGO (CBS) – May generally kicks off moving season in the Midwest. State regulators recently conducted a bust to crack down on illegal movers.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory got the scoop on the sting and heard from all the business owners who got caught.

On the phone was the owner of Illinois moving company Move Mania. His website shows photos of various jobs -- gigs the state would argue Move Mania did illegally.

"I just didn't like the idea of being baited," the owner said.

He said he was baited in a sting by police from the Illinois Commerce Commission. Officers lured Move Mania and two other companies to a storage facility in Willowbrook by booking a fake move.

When drivers arrived, the only item they picked up was a citation with a $750 fine. The bust was for not having what's called a household goods license.

"I had no idea what was going on and pretty much shocked," said Ollie Lashley, who owns TLF Services, which got caught in the crackdown.

Victory: "What's your reasoning for why you didn't have that license?"

Lashley: "Totally unaware of the rules."

Ignorance was also the excuse from Morningstar Movers, a Wisconsin-based company that advertises on U-Haul's website. The owner was actually in one of the U-Hauls when his company got cited. He told CBS 2 he didn't know he needed a license, if he rents a truck for a job.

"Anytime you're gonna move someone for compensation within the State of Illinois, you need to register and you need to get licensed," said Matt Hart, executive director of the Illinois Mover's and Warehouseman's Association.

That rule is in bold on the association's website. Hart said getting a household goods license requires proof of insurance.

Illinois Commerce Commission spokesperson Cayli Baker explained why insurance matters for movers.

"If someone is injured on your property during a move and there's no insurance, that could potentially come back on the consumer," she said. "Or even for workers comp, if an employee is injured by an unlicensed mover, they might not be guaranteed the same protections."

Back to the bust, CBS 2 learned investigators targeted companies after cross-referencing what's in the state database with online ads.

"Through the power of the internet," Baker said. "So our compliance specialties check through Yelp, through Facebook."

Those accused question the method of enforcement.

"They could've reached out and made sure we're aware of these things without having to set up a sting," Lashley said.

Victory: "What about people that say, 'Well, if you're going to start a business, you should know the rule.'"

Lashley: "I mean, yeah, yeah, you're right."

And Lashley plans to make things right. So do the other movers.

"We're gonna go ahead and get this corrected," said the owner of Move Mania.

At last check, none of the businesses busted have submitted paperwork to get their household goods license. The fact that U-Haul advertised one of the busted companies caught CBS 2's eye.

U-Haul said it offers loading and unloading but not actual moving and this bust has nothing to do with them.

