IDOT worker suffered minor injuries in rollover crash on Chicago Expressway, ISP says

CHICAGO (CBS) – An IDOT worker was hurt after crashing their vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the southbound I-94 ramp to 39th Street just after 5 a.m. for a single-vehicle rollover crash with injury.

Preliminary reports say the driver of an IDOT truck swerved to avoid debris in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. Once off the right side of the roadway, the truck struck a sign and rolled over onto its side, ISP said.

One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The ramp was closed for investigation and clean-up. The scene was cleared around 5:30 a.m.

No further information was available.